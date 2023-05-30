Finland finishes test section of fence at border with Russia

A test section of the fence that is being built on the border with Russia in southeastern Finland is ready in Imatra. The green-colored metal fence is about 3 meters high and topped with barbed wire forming a cylindrical barrier. However, the entire test section of the fence, about 3 kilometers long, will not be completed before the end of June, as originally planned.

At a press conference held on Tuesday morning, Border Guard project manager Ismo Kurki said that the trial fence is expected to be completed by the end of July, about a month behind schedule, and will be put into operational use at the beginning of August.

“The fence foundations are almost 100 percent complete, and the fence’s nets and posts are almost entirely in place. A cylinder barrier has yet to be placed on top of the fence and technical supervision has yet to be built,” Kurki said.

Experiences from the construction of this section, including the operation of monitoring systems, lighting, publicity, use of access roads as well as the process of buying land from owners, will be used to build the fence in the following months and years.

In the first phase, more than 70 km of the border is to be secured, most of it in southeastern Finland (approx. 55 km) and in North Karelia (approx. 7 km), where traffic from the St. Petersburg and Moscow areas is concentrated, and further north towards Lapland (a total of 10 km).

Once the trial fence is in place and its functionality tested, the Border Guard will move on to the next stage of the project, which involves building about 75 kilometers of fencing along a different part of the eastern border.

project to be completed by 2026

Finland ultimately plans to build a fence that will cover stretches totaling about 200 kilometers, 15 percent of the 1,300-km-long border with Russia. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

The construction of the fence on the eastern border has been justified by the Finnish authorities on the grounds of a “changing security environment in Europe” as a result of Russia’s aggressive policy and its armed aggression against Ukraine. The barrier is intended as a safeguard against mass illegal border crossings, including the possible instrumental use of migrants by a foreign state.

Work on the next phase is expected to begin before the end of this year in Finnish Lapland, near the Salla border crossing, and the tendering process has already begun.

The Border Guard will also consult with landowners in other areas around border crossing points later this year. In addition to southeast Finland and Finnish Lapland, sections of the fence are also planned for the regions of North Karelia and North Ostrobothnia.