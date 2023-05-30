Polish, Lithuanian Def Mins meet to discuss military cooperation

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and his Lithuanian counterpart Arvydas Anušauskas signed a document on the development of military cooperation for security at the IV Polish-Lithuanian Council of Defense Ministers in Warsaw on Tuesday.

At a joint press conference later, Mariusz Błaszczak said the talks included joint arms purchases, preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, as well as joint military exercises, cooperation between special forces, cyber-security cooperation and support provided to Ukraine.

“We are aware of the threats. We are unanimous when it comes to countering and resisting Putin’s attempts to rebuild the Russian empire,” the Polish defense minister said.

He pointed out that Poland and Lithuania “are primarily interested in defense and deterrence in the northeastern part of Poland and ensuring security in the Suwałki Gap, which connects our countries.”



Błaszczak added that “the consultations play a very important role in the context of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in July.”

He also thanked his Lithuanian counterpart for the purchase of Polish Grom anti-aircraft weapons, which “speaks well” of the two countries’ close relations.



A long-term threat

“Both Poland and Lithuania see Russia as a long-term threat to the security of the West and democratic values, to the stability of the international system based on mutual trust,” the Lithuanian defense minister said.



“As Moscow and Minsk brandish weapons, including nuclear weapons, we understand that concessions cannot be made to the current Kremlin regime. We agree that we must work both in a bilateral format and jointly using NATO and EU capabilities to achieve a long-term and decisive response to the threats posed by Russia,” Anušauskas pointed out.



“long-term deterrence of Russia and response to aggression require an increase in combat capabilities on the Alliance’s eastern flank… therefore, Poland strengthening its armed forces is a model for other Allied countries to follow,” he stressed.

He also emphasized the need to “stand united with the struggling people of Ukraine”, and that “practical support for Ukraine must continue.”