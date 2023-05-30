Tale of thwarted love which inspired Mickiewicz’s greatest works to be turned into epic new film

Titled Uncertainty, the ambitious mega-production promises an intimate portrayal of the young Mickiewicz during a turbulent love affair, which would sow seeds of inspiration, ultimately germinating in works that would go on to become the cornerstone of Poland's literary heritage.

An upcoming film and TV series are set to capture the fiery passion of national bard Adam Mickiewicz, responsible for towering literary achievements such as Pan Tadeusz and Dziady.

According to producers at Telewizja Polska, the film tells the story of the young, hot-headed Adam Mickiewicz, who, while on vacation with friends, falls in love with the beautiful Maryla Wereszczakówna.Public domain

The station said: “Young Adam’s heart beats harder and harder, but his closest friend Tomasz Zan is there, who also makes a bid for Maryla’s affections.

Maryla Wereszczakówna was Mickiewicz’s first great love. He probably met her in August 1820, when he first visited his college friend and Maryla’s brother Michał Wereszczak at his family estate in Tuhanowicze, now within the borders of Belarus. Drawing by Józef Pankiewicz, 1890, pencil, paper.Museum of Literature

“There is a confrontation between the two men, from which Adam emerges victorious.”

TVP added that the historical setting is formed by “the worries and hopes of the first years of the Congress Kingdom under the sceptre of Tsar Alexander I.”

Embodying the 22-year-old poet on screen is the promising and sought-after actor Nikodem Rozbicki, while Maryla will be played by Aleksandra Piotrowska.

When Wereszczakówna married Count Wawrzyniec Puttkamer in February 1821, an embittered Mickiewicz decided to break contact with her. Mickiewicz then settled in Kaunas and, in the spring of 1821, became involved with the wife of a local doctor, Karolina Kowalska.Paryskie salony romantyków/Facebook

Rozbicki captivated audiences with his remarkable performances in the widely acclaimed Kogel-Mogel and the television series The Brothers.

Warsaw-born Piotrowska, meanwhile, featured in TVP’s acclaimed historical drama Moth Hunting.

The title of the film comes directly from Mickiewicz’s poetic reflection on love, Uncertainty, in which a love-struck Mickiewicz tries to understand his feelings for a woman.

Less than two months later, Mickiewicz challenged Puttkamer to a duel in order to get rid of his rival. Fortunately, the count then managed to calm down the impetuous poet, thereby preventing bloodshed. (illustration pic).Public domain

“I wonder, yearning thus for days on end: Art thou my love or maybe just a friend?” he pondered in the first stanza of the poem.

“She could not call herself beautiful […] but she had that grace and allure which is the essence and main charm of beauty. A shapely waist, medium height, a cheerful and kind face, blue eyes, an expressive and tender gaze, a smile naive and playful at the same time,” described poet Antoni Edward Odyniec.

For the era, she was modern and slightly eccentric. She smoked a pipe, played chess, enjoyed reading books and went on horse rides by herself.

For the besotted Mickiewicz, there was one major problem. She was engaged to be married. So, when she finally got married to Count Wawrzyniec Puttkamer in February 1821, an embittered Mickiewicz decided to break contact with her.

Mickiewicz then settled in Kaunas and, in the spring of 1821, became involved with the wife of a local doctor, Karolina Kowalska.

However, the poet’s new love was short-lived. When the relationship came to light at Easter, a scandal broke out in the city.

Mickiewicz decided to wait out the whole situation in Tuhanowicze, where he again met Maryla and they embarked on an affair.

Their relationship lasted less than two years and was fraught with drama. At one point, Maryla attempted suicide by taking a lethal dose of opium.

Less than two months later, Mickiewicz challenged Puttkamer to a duel in order to get rid of his rival. Fortunately, the count then managed to calm down the impetuous poet, thereby preventing bloodshed.

Mickiewicz hatched a plan for the couple to move abroad, but it failed to materialise. The relationship eventually ended in mid-1823.

Regarded as Poland’s national poet, Mickiewicz captured the essence of Polish identity, history, and collective consciousness at a time when the country did not formally exist.

His epic poem Pan Tadeusz is hailed as a seminal piece of Polish literature, depicting the nation’s rich cultural tapestry and evoking a sense of national unity.

TVP boss Mateusz Matyszkowicz said that Telewizja Polska has been considering an epic-scale production about the poet for some time, but all the proposals had been lacking something.

TVP boss Mateusz Matyszkowicz said that he knew that he had a story “that engages viewers, telling the story of this character in a non-trivial way, involving them emotionally.”Public domain

However, this changed when director Waldemar Szarek put forward his idea about the young Mickiewicz.

Matyszkowicz said that he then knew that he had a story “that engages viewers, telling the story of this character in a non-trivial way, involving them emotionally.”

Viewers will have to wait until 2025 to see the film and then the series.