Ukraine needs NATO’s clear membership signal: Lithuanian President

A NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Vilnius between July 11 and 12. “One of the tasks will be to send a clear signal that Ukraine’s membership of the Alliance is possible”, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Tuesday after a meeting in the Lithuanian capital with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“Instead of constantly saying that the NATO door is open, we need to send a clear signal about providing security guarantees to Ukraine at this stage – until its membership – and, of course, not only to declare but also to open the NATO door in the future, after the war is over,” Nausėda said at a joint press conference.

The Lithuanian leader indicated that he “sees the will of the allies to resolve” the issue. “Since the political will is there, there will undoubtedly be decisions as well,” he added.

President Steinmeier stressed that “Germany supports NATO’s open-door policy”, but pointed out that “as long as Ukraine is fighting for survival, we are first and foremost focused on providing practical assistance” to the war-torn country.

The German President also pointed out that NATO is not currently discussing “Ukraine’s full membership” and how Kyiv “can be strengthened in the long term… so that no one now or in the future has the impression that they can attack Ukraine and succeed.”

During the German President’s one-day visit to Vilnius, the topics of bilateral defense cooperation, security in the region, support for Ukraine and preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius are being discussed. Earlier, President Nausėda visited Berlin, where he held talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. As a result of these negotiations, it was agreed to gradually deploy a German brigade in Lithuania.

Nausėda and Steinmeier are also scheduled to visit German soldiers stationed in Pabradė. The NATO unit there has 1,600 soldiers, of which more than 1,000 are Bundeswehr troops.

The Lithuanian President announced last Saturday that Berlin decided to station Patriot air defense systems in the country during the upcoming NATO summit. This initiative is extremely important for strengthening Lithuania’s defense capabilities and is said to underline German commitment to the Baltic region.

War must end first

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated last week that Ukraine will be unable to join the alliance as long as the war with Russia continues.

“To become a member in the midst of a war is not on the agenda,” he said. “The issue is what happens when the war ends.”

At the summit of NATO in 2008, which has been held in Bucharest, it was decided that Ukraine would eventually join the Alliance. However, authorities have since refrained from taking actions like presenting Kyiv with a membership action plan that would provide a timeline for the nation’s accession to NATO.

Foreign ministers will also likely discuss the search for a new NATO leader during their Wednesday and Thursday meeting in Oslo, as Stoltenberg is set to retire in September.

In the meantime, President Tayyip Erdogan’s election victory in Turkey has given attempts to end the impasse over Sweden’s acceptance of NATO membership, held up by concerns from Turkey and Hungary, new energy.

Although meetings between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström will take place “soon,” a success in Oslo is doubtful because Çavuşoğlu is not to be present, according to Sweden.