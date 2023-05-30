Finland considers raising reservists’ upper age limit

The upper age limit for soldiers who make up the reserve should be raised to 65, according to the General Staff of the Finnish Armed Forces, the Helsingin Sanomat Finnish newspaper wrote on Tuesday. It added that such move would be in line with the program of the new right-wing government.

Raising the upper age limit would apply to lower-ranked military personnel, as well as officers, in terms of their duties in the armed forces during peace and wartime, the Finnish daily pointed out.

According to current regulations, citizens with non-commissioned officer and officer ranks belong to the reserve until the age of 60, while military privates belong are part of the reserve until the age of 50.

The command argued that raising the age limit is necessary due to Finland’s membership in NATO and the need for experienced professional officers and well-trained reservists in the country’s armed forces.

At the same time, it stressed, each case would be considered “on a case-by-case basis” and “on a voluntary basis”, focusing on those with particularly valued skills. Therefore, the staff estimated, the overall number of reservists would not increase significantly, but only by several hundred people.

The backbone of Finland’s security

Raising the upper age limit for reservists began to be discussed in Finland in the middle of last year in the wake of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and the start of Helsinki’s NATO accession process.

Finland, with a population of 5.5 million, is one of the few European countries that did not abandon universal military service in the 1990s after the end of the Cold War. As the top leadership, headed by President Sauli Niinistö, declares, an army based on a large reserve will continue to be the backbone of the country’s security.

Currently, nearly 900,000 people remain in reserve. In wartime, the armed forces would number 280,000 soldiers and would be replaced by reserve forces as needed.