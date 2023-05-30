You are here
More victims of Vesuvius found in Italy’s Pompei after 2,000 years

Archaeologists have found three new skeletons in Italy’s Pompeii, the ancient Roman city decimated by a volcanic eruption, 2,000 years ago, the Pompeii Archaeological Park reported on Monday.

The three victims were thought to have fled in search of safety but were caught under collapsing floors, inside a two-atrium house built in the Samnite period which was transformed into workshops in the 1st century AD.

According to initial investigations, the skeletons were probably those of two women and a child approximately 3-4 years old.

New excavations

The new excavations were conducted in Regio IX, a commercial part of town that had been relatively unexplored until now.

The archeological park said the structure had a laundry, workbenches, and tubs for washing and dyeing clothes, a bakery with an oven, spaces for millstones, and rooms for processing food.

A view from the unexcavated part of #Pompeii pic.twitter.com/4ztcqr1MHH

— Dr Sophie Hay (@pompei79) May 25, 2023

In the atrium of the house, archaeologists also discovered two cubicles with frescoes depicting mythological scenes of Poseidon and Amimone and Apollo and Daphne.

