Poland, U.S. strike deal for hellfire missiles purchase

Poland signed a military contract with the U.S. for the delivery of Hellfire missiles, Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s Defense Minister, reported on Tuesday.

“They will arm the AW149 support helicopters and eventually AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dziś podpisaliśmy umowę na dostawę pocisków rakietowych Hellfire. Będą stanowiły uzbrojenie dla śmigłowców wsparcia AW149 i docelowo uderzeniowych AH-64E Apache Guardian. pic.twitter.com/bIGCdMCm9F

— Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) May 30, 2023

U.S. Congress approves sale of Hellfire missiles to Poland

Poland’s Minister of Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak announced on Saturday that the U.S. Congress approved a sale of 800 Hellfire missiles to Poland.

see more

The first AW149 helicopters, manufactured in Poland, will be delivered to the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade by the end of 2023. Armed with, among other things, Hellfire missiles, they will transport soldiers and support them from the air, and will also be used for evacuation and search operations.

Last year, Poland made a request to purchase 96 U.S. AH-64 Apache helicopters. The request still needs approval from the U.S. Congress and the State Department.

During the Griffin Shock 23-1 military exercise held two weeks ago in Bemowo Piska, north-western Poland, the U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that “Polish pilots will start training on Apaches and the first Apaches from the U.S. Army’s resources will be delivered to the Polish Army… before the signing and execution” of the contract.