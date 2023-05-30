Undertaker collecting body charged with drunk driving

Two funeral home employees were found drunk by police as they collected the body of a deceased senior in southern Poland.

The two men arrived just before midnight on Saturday to collect the body of an old lady who had died earlier in her flat in the town of Jastrzebie Zdroj, broadcaster Radio Eska wrote on its website.

Breathalyser tests showed that both men had exceeded the legal alcohol content level by several times.

“Right at the beginning of the conversation police officers became suspicious about the sobriety of the funeral home employees,” the Slask regional police said on its website.

The person who drove the hearse had his driver’s license withheld and is facing a court trial for drunk driving, with the maximum penalty of two years in prison, the police added.

The other employee faces a fine or arrest for carrying out professional duties while intoxicated.