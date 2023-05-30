Orlen to offer summer reduction in fuel prices says newspaper

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Fuel company PKN Orlen plans to offer drivers a summer discount on petrol and diesel purchases, the newspaper Rzeczpospolita wrote.

According to the paper, Orlen could cut the price of both fuels by PLN 0.33 (EUR 0.06) a litre, in a move similar to a promotional campaign it carried out last summer.

The discounts will be available to participants in the firm’s Orlen Vitay loyalty programme.

Rzeczpospolita added that the promotional campaign may force other fuel distributors into introducing their own discounts.

As of Tuesday morning, Orlen has not confirmed its plans on the planned promotional campaign.