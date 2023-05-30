Drones attack Moscow, Kyiv denies involvement but is ‘pleased to watch’

Several drones were shot down over Moscow on Tuesday in what Russian authorities said was a Ukrainian attack. Kyiv, hit with drones for the third time in 24 hours, denied involvement in the attack, but as the presidential aid said Ukraine was enjoying watching the events develop and predicted an increase in such attacks.

Russia’s defense ministry said eight drones were sent by Kyiv and were all shot down. Video on social media showed one apparently being hit with a plume of smoke rising over the Moscow skyline.

Moscow 🇷🇺 had an unprecedented attack of nearly 35 drones today.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the early morning drone assault had injured two people, while some residents in two lightly damaged apartment blocks were briefly evacuated.

Meanwhile, Kyiv denied involvement in the attack.

“Regarding the attacks, of course, we are pleased to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks. But of course, we have nothing directly to do with this,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told a Youtube channel.

Kyiv under fire

In Kyiv, Ukrainian Defense Forces said they shot down more than 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones on Tuesday.

One person died and four were injured when debris from a destroyed Russian projectile hit a high-rise apartment building sparking a fire, Ukrainian officials said. Two upper floors of the building were destroyed with people possibly still under rubble.

Photos from Kyiv officials and Reuters reporters showed flames engulfing the top of the building.

Another difficult night for Kyiv. Now just hours passed between Russian attacks.

Russia launched 31 drones last night, from different directions, in waves, to make it more difficult for air defense. 29 drones were shot down.

“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram.

Thanking the U.S. for air defense capabilities

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said U.S.-supplied Patriot anti-missile defenses were doing their job.

“When Patriots in the hands of Ukrainians ensure a 100% interception rate of any Russian missile, terror will be defeated,” he said in his nightly video address on Monday.