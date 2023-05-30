Denmark to earmark USD 21 bn for defense over next decade

In compliance with a commitment to achieve NATO’s spending target, the Danish government proposed on Tuesday to invest 143 billion Danish crowns (USD 21.14 bn) in defense over the decade.

After the Cold War, Denmark, a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, reduced its military readiness to fight a ground war in Europe.

However, in response to the crisis in Ukraine, it committed last year to steadily raise expenditure on defense and security to 2% of GDP by the end of 2030, a crucial objective for NATO member nations.

“We must, to a greater extent, be able to live up to the demands and expectations that NATO and its allies have for Denmark,” Troels Lund Poulsen, the acting defense minister, said at the press conference.

“This requires large investments in our armed forces to lift our share of the responsibility,” he added.

Spending will be scaled up to 19.2 billion Danish crowns (DKK) in 2033, from 6.9 billion next year.

FM @larsloekke: “Danish government will boost national #Ukraine fund with USD 2.6 billion. Will more than double our mil. contributions to 🇺🇦 – and with new Defence Agreement bring DK defence expenditures to 2 pct of GDP in 2023 and 2024. Ukraine can count on our support.” #dkpol

— Denmark MFA 🇩🇰 (@DanishMFA) May 29, 2023

Poulsen estimated in the beginning of May that DKK 27 bn (USD 3.87 bn) will be spent on “restoring capacities and efforts that the Armed Forces cannot maintain within the current financial situation,” with the remaining DKK 11 bn (USD 1.57 bn) going to new projects.

In addition to worn-out assets and outdated IT, issues in the Armed Forces include insufficient equipment and difficulties in recruiting and maintaining workers.

The majority government said its proposal would set the overall frame for defense spending, during which decisions on actual military procurements would be agreed upon continuously.

Simultaneously, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Monday an increase in the Ukrainian Fund earmarked, among other things, for the purchase of arms for Ukraine this year and the continuation of its funding in 2024.

Grateful to the @folketinget, the Danish government and the Danish people for the decision to increase the financing of the Ukraine Fund by $2.6 billion. This major contribution will further strengthen the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the short and medium…

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 29, 2023

According to the government in Copenhagen, the Ukraine Fund has so far been spent at 70 percent. This has primarily allowed for the purchase of arms and ammunition for Kyiv.

Since the outbreak of the war, Danish support to Ukraine amounts to approximately USD 1.39 bn in military support and USD 205 mln in civilian, including humanitarian, contributions. Of the civilian support, approx. USD 163 mln has been donated and approx. USD 43 mln has been guaranteed.

The support to Ukraine does not involve danish support via the EU.