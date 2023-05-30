U.S. eyes visa restrictions in response to Uganda’s new anti-LGBTQ laws

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that his country will explore imposing visa restrictions on Ugandan officials and others for violating human rights following the recent enactment of one of the world’s harshest anti-gay laws.

Uganda harsh anti gay law sparks global outrage

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has enacted what is being branded as the world’s most stringent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, eliciting global…

see more

The official has directed the State Department to improve travel advice for U.S. residents and businesses traveling to Uganda. The changes are in response to President Joe Biden’s criticism of Ugandan legislation.

President Biden stated that the United States may also apply sanctions and will assess the law’s consequences “on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda.”

Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda, signed anti-LGBTQ legislation on Monday, prompting Western outcry and raising the prospect of sanctions from aid donors as one of the regulations includes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.

“This shameful act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda,” Biden said in a statement.

He said he had directed the White House National Security Council to evaluate the implications of the law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda, including the capacity to safely deliver services under the Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and other forms of assistance and investment.

Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA) threatens the lives of its people as well as the country’s prosperity. The United States urges the immediate repeal of the AHA to protect the human rights of all Ugandans. https://t.co/3djhKSJ0F4

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 30, 2023

“Uganda’s failure to safeguard the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons is part of a broader degradation of human rights protections that puts Ugandan citizens at risk and damages the country’s reputation as a destination for investment, development, tourism, and refugees,” Blinken claimed in the statement.

Biden stated that the impact of the bill would be considered by the U.S. government as part of its evaluation of Uganda’s eligibility under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which allows duty-free access to commodities from specified Sub-Saharan African countries.

“And we are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption,” he added.

In Uganda and more than 30 other African nations, same-sex relationships are already prohibited.