IAEA and Iran resolve nuclear issues, media say

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has resolved nuclear issues with Iran relating to one of three sites being investigated over the presence of uranium particles, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

The agency’s alleged case regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 purity has also been closed, a source told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The IAEA is due to issue quarterly reports on Iran this week, ahead of a regular meeting of its 35-nation Board of Governors next week.

Back in March, the agency and Iran released a joint statement stating that Tehran “expressed its readiness to… provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues.”