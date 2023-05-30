International conference on war reparations from Germany scheduled for June

A major international conference on war reparations from Germany will be held in Athens in June with the participation of Polish, Italian, Greek, and Serbian lawyers, deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk told Polish Radio 24 on Tuesday. “We are launching an international discussion,” he said.

The deputy foreign minister said that the issue of Polish war reparations is receiving a lot of attention in the international media, including in the U.S. and Germany.

Mularczyk stressed that in the background of Poland’s political actions in regard to obtaining war reparations from Germany, there is a kind of battle for historical memory. He added that besides striving to obtain reparation funds, Poland is also trying to educate and inform people about WWII history.

Earlier, Polish Ambassador to Athens Artur Lompart said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the issue of reparations from Germany for damages suffered during World War II has never been closed in Greece. He noted that it is a field for cooperation between Poland and Greece.

According to a report published in 2017 by the Greek Interparliamentary Committee for the Investigation of German Claims, the government in Athens should claim EUR 269.5 billion in reparations from the German government for losses suffered during World War II.

In turn, a Polish report on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of German aggression and occupation during World War II calculates that Warsaw could seek EUR 1.53 trillion for the endured losses.

The report was published on September 1, 2022. A month later, Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau sent a diplomatic note to Berlin regarding war reparations, demanding compensation for tangible and intangible losses.