North Korea to launch its first spy satellite in June

North Korea will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite in June for monitoring U.S. activities, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, drawing criticism over its potential use of banned missile technology.

The exact launch date was not specified, but the country alerted Japan of the intended launch between May 31 and June 11, causing Tokyo to activate its ballistic missile defenses. Japan has stated that any projectile threatening its territory will be shot down.







“North Korea’s satellite launches incorporate technology that is almost identical and compatible with those used for ballistic missiles, and regardless of the designation used by North Korea, we believe that the one planned for this time also uses ballistic missile technology,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.







In recent months, U.S. and South Korean forces have conducted a variety of training exercises, including what they claimed were the largest combined live-fire exercises last week, after several drills were scaled back due to COVID-19 limits and hopes for diplomatic efforts with North Korea.







North Korea’s Ri stated that the drills required Pyongyang to have “means capable of gathering information about the enemy’s military acts in real time.”







“We will comprehensively consider the present and future threats and put into more thoroughgoing practice the activities for strengthening all-inclusive and practical war deterrents,” Ri said in the statement.

A representative for the United States State Department warned on Monday that any North Korean launch using ballistic missile technology, including those needed to place a satellite in orbit, would violate multiple United Nations resolutions.







The launch would be the North’s latest in a string of missile launches and weapons tests, including one last month of a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.