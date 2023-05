Turks headed to the polls last Sunday for the second round of the presidential election – a historic first, since the president’s election never required a run-off before. The incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has secured a victory over the joint candidate of the opposition, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. To discuss the matter, we were joined by Prof. Tarık Oğuzlu from Istanbul Aydin University.