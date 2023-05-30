Sudan’s warring sides agree on ceasefire extension

The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed on Monday to a five-day extension of a ceasefire agreement they signed on May 20 after negotiations in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, Al Arabiya News reported.

The two sides pledged their commitment to allowing the safe passage of all civilians from conflict zones and protecting civilian supplies.





Saudi Arabia and the United States, who are monitoring the truce, later issued statements welcoming the move, saying the extension would allow more time to restore public services in the conflict areas, guarantee access to humanitarian aid, and negotiate a potential longer-term extension.





The humanitarian agreement

The Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements was reached through negotiations that started on May 6 under a Saudi-U.S. initiative with the aim of ending the conflict in Sudan and facilitating the access of humanitarian aid to civilians.

The seven-day truce, which entered into force on May 22, was scheduled to expire at 9:45 p.m. local time on Monday.





Fighting ongoing

Violent clashes continued in Sudan’s capital Khartoum between the Sudanese Army and the RSF on Monday, just a few hours before the ceasefire deal between the two sides would expire.





Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.





According to the Sudanese Doctors Union, the number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the clashes has risen to 863, with 3,531 injuries. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recently said over 1 million people have been displaced since the conflict.