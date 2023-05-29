Business Arena 29.05

President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy managed to reach a compromise in their bitter disputes regarding the Debt Limit Agreement. Now, they need to sell the deal to lawmakers from both political sides. The record for exports of Russian LNG to the EU was set in January 2023. Despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the import of Russian gas via gas pipelines being 6 times smaller, the volume of LNG imported from Russia in January and February 2023 was 17 percent higher than in January-February 2022 and 37 percent higher than in January-February 2021.

