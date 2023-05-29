Uganda harsh anti gay law sparks global outrage

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has enacted what is being branded as the world’s most stringent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, eliciting global condemnation and threats of sanctions. The law prescribes the death penalty for certain homosexual activities, igniting a global outcry against the severe violation of human rights.

Uganda’s president approves harsh anti-LGBTQ law

The law also provides for imprisonment for up to 20 years for promoting or funding same-sex activities and a 14-year sentence for “attempted aggravated homosexuality.” It has been criticized as a “permission slip for hate and dehumanization” and has put Uganda’s progress in tackling Aids and HIV “in grave jeopardy,” according to a joint statement by the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, UNAIDS, and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has branded the bill as “shocking and discriminatory.” Ashwanee Budoo-Scholtz, Africa deputy director for Human Rights Watch, decried the law as “a step in the wrong direction for the protection of human rights for all people in the region.”

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ advocacy group Sexual Minorities Uganda (Smug) has reported multiple incidents of violence and harassment against the community. A human rights activist in Kampala, Sarah Kasande, voiced the community’s resolve, asserting that the LGBTQ+ community is a part of Uganda, and no legislation can change that.

President Museveni defended his actions, asserting resistance to Western efforts to “normalize” what he called “deviations”. The move also threatens Uganda’s standing under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which extends duty-free treatment to goods from specific sub-Saharan African countries.

The law’s passage, announced on social media by Ugandan parliament speaker Anita Annet Among, has been met with stern rebuke from the U.K. government and U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden labeled the legislation as a “shameful” and “tragic violation of universal human rights” and mentioned potential sanctions and restrictions on entry into the U.S. for those implicated in serious human rights abuses.