Zelenskyy salutes U.S. nationals fighting in Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored American participants in the ongoing 15-month war against Russian forces on Monday, lauding their dedication to the cause of freedom.

In an English video message delivered from his office in Kyiv to commemorate the U.S. Memorial Day holiday, Zelenskyy expressed profound gratitude to the U.S. and all Americans for their exceptional support.

My special gratitude on this Memorial day goes to all Americans of different times – sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, who became the warriors and whose strength turned into the strength of freedom and who were destined to show to the world that… pic.twitter.com/98kpAGApIw

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 29, 2023

Reflecting on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for liberty, he emphasized the significance of remembering why we value life, freedom, and the preservation of our free nations. Thousands of foreign nationals, including Americans, have committed to service in various Ukrainian units amid the conflict.

While no official data exists regarding the number of lives lost in this conflict, media reports and other sources estimate the count of U.S. fatalities to be close to 20.