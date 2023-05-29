El Salvador’s court sentences former President to 14 years in prison

A court in El Salvador sentenced former President Mauricio Funes and his justice minister to over a decade behind bars for their links with criminal groups and failure to comply with duties, the attorney general’s office said in a tweet on Monday, May 29.



Funes was sentenced to 14 years and former defense minister, David Munguia, to 18.

“We were able to verify that these two former officials, who had the obligation to protect Salvadorans, negotiated their lives in exchange for electoral favors, acting as gang members,” Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said on Twitter.

Logramos comprobar que estos 2 ex funcionarios, quienes tenían la obligación de proteger a los salvadoreños, negociaron sus vidas a cambio de favores electorales, actuando como pandilleros.

Seguimos luchando para que sus muertes no queden impunes. https://t.co/6GXheUODCx

— Rodolfo Delgado (@FiscalGeneralSV) May 29, 2023

Munguia was first put under arrest in 2020 for suspicions of unlawful association and other crimes linked to the arrangement of a 2012-2014 truce between gangs.

Funes, who governed from 2009 to 2014 and lives in Nicaragua, was granted Nicaraguan citizenship in 2019.

The Nicaraguan constitution holds that no citizen may be extradited.