Poland to shut border with Belarus for Belarusian, Russian trucks and trailers

From June 1 until further notice, freight traffic on the border with Belarus will be suspended for trucks and trailers, including semi-trailers and vehicle combinations registered on the territory of Belarus and Russia, a decree by Poland’s Interior Ministry cited by the Polish Press Agency on Monday read.



The decree, signed by Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kamiński, was published Monday in the Journal of Laws.

Earlier on Monday, the head of the Interior Ministry decided to put 365 representatives of the Belarusian regime on the sanction list, as well as 20 entities and 16 entrepreneurs linked mainly to Moscow. This followed the Belarusian Supreme Court ruling which upheld the conviction of Polish minority activist Andrzej Poczobut to eight years in a maximum security penal colony.

Kamiński instructed the ministry to prepare proposals for sanctions against representatives of the Belarusian regime in February, a day after Poczobut’s conviction by the court of first instance. Two days after that verdict, Poland suspended traffic at the Polish-Belarusian road border crossing in Bobrowniki until further notice. The Interior Minister stressed that as long as Poczobut was in prison, the crossing would remain closed.

Following the closure of the Bobrowniki crossing on February 18, the Belarusian regime introduced restrictions that ban Polish carriers from using border crossings on the section of the Belarusian border with Lithuania and Latvia. Their vehicles are cleared only at the Kukuryki-Kozlovichi border crossing with a terminal in Koroszczyn, the only Polish-Belarusian road freight crossing currently open.

In response, Poland has restricted passage through the Kukuryki crossing. Freight traffic there is open only to vehicles registered in the European Union member states, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. However, semi-trailers towed by vehicles registered in other countries, including Poland, were allowed to cross. The regulation published Monday will make this practice no longer possible.

Russian S-400 missile system arrives in Belarus

Tensions in the region are on the rise as an S-400 missile system has allegedly arrived in Belarus from Russia.

The unit has been delivered to a military unit in the town of Navakolasava in the Minsk region, the independent monitoring project Belaruski Hajun reported Monday.

The information came amid reports of movements of military equipment into Belarusian territory on May 27-28 this year.

Belarus is supporting Moscow in the war against Ukraine by making its territory available for Russian troops and armaments. Russian reservists mobilized after September 2022 have also been training in Belarus.