Halifax wildfire: thousands evacuated as blaze spreads

An escalating wildfire in the eastern Canadian city of Halifax has necessitated evacuation orders for thousands of homes. Officials warned residents against returning until given the all-clear from municipal authorities.

Mayor Mike Savage confirmed that approximately 18,000 individuals were affected by the evacuations. The orders, implemented on Sunday, extend to Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon, and Pockwock. These suburban regions, approximately 15 miles from Halifax, house many of the city’s workers, and their neighboring communities remain on high alert.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the severity of the wildfire situation in Nova Scotia, where Halifax is situated, and pledged governmental support if required.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum informed the media on Monday morning that the fire in Tantallon and Hammonds Plains continues to rage unabated. The origin of the fire is under investigation, with no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.

Around 100 firefighters worked tirelessly through the night to control the flames, Meldrum confirmed. He added that emergency crews face days of extensive work ahead.

On Sunday evening, the city declared a state of local emergency in response to the evacuation orders and power outages triggered by the wildfire. Multiple schools in the impacted areas were also shut down.

The wildfire, exacerbated by high winds and extremely dry woods, damaged numerous homes and strained rescue services. The state of emergency is expected to last for seven days unless it is withdrawn or extended.

Simultaneously, western Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia are grappling with an unusually warm spring season that has sparked several wildfires. However, most of these fires have been controlled, facilitating a resumption in oil and gas production.