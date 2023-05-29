Crunch time for U.S. debt ceiling: House Rules Committee to convene

The U.S. House Rules Committee is scheduled to convene on Tuesday to debate the debt ceiling bill. The decision on the bill, aimed at avoiding a U.S. debt default, needs to be passed by a sharply divided Congress before June 5, the date at which the U.S. Treasury predicts a deficit in funds needed to cover all obligations.

Biden, McCarthy finalize debt deal

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday finalized a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the USD 31.4 trillion debt ceiling…

President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have approved an agreement for the temporary suspension of the debt ceiling and a cap on certain federal spending. The deal, ready for congressional voting, is seen as a critical step to prevent a U.S. debt default.

The proposal, however, faces criticism from both staunch Republicans and progressive Democrats, with Biden and McCarthy relying on securing sufficient support from both factions.

The compromise would extend the debt limit until 2025, cap the budgets for 2024 and 2025, re-appropriate unspent COVID funds, expedite permits for select energy projects, and introduce additional work requirements for food aid programs.

The bill, running 99 pages, seeks to authorize over USD 886 bln for security spending in fiscal year 2024 and over USD 703 bln in non-security spending for the same period, with certain exclusions. It also proposes a 1 percent increase for security spending in fiscal year 2025.