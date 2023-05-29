1st-ever Polish Film Weekend dazzles Morocco’s capital

The iconic Cinéma Renaissance in Morocco’s capital Rabat was packed from Friday to Sunday with cinema lovers seizing the opportunity to see three exquisite Polish moving pictures as part of the first edition of Polish Film Weekend.

Mural commemorating Operation Torch, Polish agent unveiled in Morocco

A commemorative mural to Operation Torch, the Anfa Conference and a Polish agent in the guise of an oatmeal tycoon, Major Mieczysław “Rygor”…

see more

While this year’s somewhat Polish-less edition of the Cannes Film Festival was drawing to an end in Italy over the weekend, Rabat had an opportunity to taste the creme de la creme of Poland’s cinema.

The event-goers had the opportunity to see three movies.

The lineup was opened by Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Cold War”, which tells the story of impossible love, inscribed in the turbulent history of 20th-century Poland. . The film captivates with excellent acting and the use of unique Polish folk music. “Cold War” received three nominations for the Oscars in 2019, including for cinematography. Łukasz Żal, the cinematographer, also received the American Society of Cinematographers award for his work on “Cold War”.

Lancement de la 1ère édition du Polish Film Weekend au Cinéma Renaissance à Rabat. Au programme du 26 au 28 mai les 3 films acclamés par la critique: Cold War, Sonata et Black Mercedes. pic.twitter.com/hW1Nq0su5J

— AmbPologne Maroc (@PLauMaroc) May 27, 2023

Also screened in Rabat was “Sonata” directed by Bartosz Blaschke. The film takes viewers on an incredible journey laid with tremendous effort and struggle at achieving the impossible. Prematurely born Gregory had been diagnosed for years as an autistic child. Living in his hermetic world, he was unable to make contact with the world. It seems that his only passion is hitting the keyboard of an old piano standing in his home. When he turned 14, it transpired that the cause of his isolation was not autism but a profound hearing disability veiling a great musical talent.

The Polish Film Weekend also had something in stock for thrill-seekers. Janusz Majewski’s “Black Mercedes” actually makes for a time machine taking viewers back to WWII Warsaw. A woman is killed and a superintendent is tasked with investigating the case. However, the German occupational police are also nosing about. Soon more people connected to the murder are found to be dead.

The culprits of this cultural ado in Morocco’s capital were the Polish Embassy in Rabat and the Royal Hiba Foundation.