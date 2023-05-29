Polish PM to tackle Russian influence issue with EU leaders

Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki has said he would support a proposal by President Andrzej Duda calling for EU leaders to establish an investigative commission to probe Russian influence in member states.



Earlier on Monday, President Duda announced he had signed into law legislation creating an investigative commission into alleged Russian influence on Polish politics in 2007-2022. The President said he would ask the PM to put forward a proposal for a similar commission at the EU level.

“There is no European Council meeting where I wouldn’t raise the issue,” Morawiecki said, adding that he had numerously explained to his EU peers “how dangerous Russian propaganda is, how efficient the Kremlin is in feeding fake news and in influencing election results in different places, even in such a powerful country as the United States.”

Morawiecki said the president’s idea to raise the problem to the European level was appropriate.

“I hope there will be enough institutions and states that will approve the idea and, of course, I’ll be talking in strong words about Russian influence and the need to investigate it at the level of a special commission,” he said.

A foggy meeting on a pier

Asked about the former head of the European Council Donald Tusk’s remark that he would probably become the focal point of the commission’s proceedings, PM Morawiecki said that “a guilty conscience needs no accuser.”

“I wonder, why this honorable opposition of ours, and Mr Tusk in particular, is scared to death by the commission tasked with probing Russian influence? After all, it would suffice for Donald Tusk to say what did he talk about with Vladimir Putin at the pier in Sopot [in 2009]… what did they talk about a number of times when their conversation was not registered,” Morawiecki said.

The meeting PM Morawiecki referred to took place over half a year before the crash of Poland’s presidential Tu-154 airplane on April 10, 2010. The plane was carrying a top-tier delegation of 96 people, including the then-President of Poland Lech Kaczyński, his wife, military commanders, statesmen and stateswomen, and others. No one survived the disaster, with some experts pointing to a Russia-orchestrated assassination as its cause. The truth as to the origin of the crash has not been unanimously agreed upon to this day.

During the meeting at the pier in the Polish sea resort of Sopot, Tusk spoke with Putin alone with no media representatives allowed to report on the discussion or its contents. According to Tusk himself, then Poland’s PM, he thanked Putin for welcoming Poland’s invitation to participate in the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of WWII. Reportedly, Tusk told Putin that “a wise and just take on the truth” about WWII would buttress good Polish-Russian relations.

But the bulk of the talk remains unknown. The commission proposed by Morawieck could perhaps uncover details of the encounter.

The commission

“The composition of the commission has not yet been determined,” Morawiecki said.

“The bill must be signed, which I understand the President has just confirmed today. That is, soon, in a moment, when it is signed, maybe it already is, I don’t know, then we will immediately start operational work, that is, the appointment of commission members,” the PM said.

Asked about who should appear before the commission, Mateusz Morawiecki stressed that this would be determined by the commission itself.

According to the law, the commission is to consist of nine members appointed and dismissed by the Polish Lower House and would be headed by a chairman elected from among the commission’s members. The parliamentary clubs would be expected to submit candidates for the commission within two weeks of the law taking effect.

The commission is to conduct investigations to clarify cases of “public officials or senior executives who, under Russian influence, acted to the detriment of the interests of the Republic of Poland between 2007 and 2022.”