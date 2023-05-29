Japan activates defenses in response to N.Korea’s satellite launch threat

Japan has activated its ballistic missile defenses and declared its readiness to intercept any missile endangering its territory following North Korea’s announcement of an impending satellite launch scheduled between May 31 and June 11. Japan’s stance is echoed by the US and South Korea, both asserting that the planned launch defies United Nations resolutions.

North Korea, a nuclear-armed nation, claims to have finalized its first military spy satellite, greenlighting launch preparations under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. The proposed satellite launch marks the most recent move in a string of missile tests and military advancements, including a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

Japanese defense authorities anticipate the North Korean rocket carrying the satellite to follow a similar trajectory over Japan’s southwest island chain, as witnessed in a 2016 launch. The newly announced satellite is believed by analysts to form part of a surveillance technology initiative, incorporating drones to enhance wartime target precision.

In a statement, Japan’s defense ministry affirmed its commitment to take “destructive measures against ballistic and other missiles that are confirmed to land in our territory”. The statement detailed Japan’s plan to employ its Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) or Patriot Missile PAC-3 to counter a North Korean missile.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, urged North Korea to abstain from the launch, labeling it a blatant violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and stating his intent to collaborate with the US, South Korea, and other nations in data collection and analysis from any launch.

South Korea echoed Japan’s call for North Korea to abandon its plan, labeling it “illegal”. The South’s foreign ministry issued a stark warning: “If North Korea presses ahead, it will pay the price and suffer.”

However, Chad O’Carroll, CEO of Korea Risk Group, contends that without substantial leverage over Pyongyang, the entreaties from Tokyo and Seoul are likely to fall on deaf ears. He remarked that North Korea may perceive the criticisms as hypocritical, particularly in light of the major U.S.-ROK military drills and South Korea’s recent satellite launch.

Despite North Korea’s history of failed “earth observation” satellite launches, it remains adamant in its plans, with state media criticizing Japan, South Korea, and the United States’ strategies of tightening military cooperation as “sinister measures”.