Swedish, Turkish FMs vow to meet soon to discuss Sweden’s inclusion in NATO

The foreign ministers of Sweden and Turkey will meet “soon” to discuss Stockholm’s delayed bid to join NATO, the Swedish foreign ministry said on Monday, May 29.



Erdoğan re-elected as President of Turkey

see more

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. However, while Finland joined the Western military alliance in April, Sweden’s bid has been held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary.

Turkey’s presidential election, won by incumbent Tayyip Erdogan after a run-off vote on Sunday, has further complicated the process.

Sweden cannot remain outside NATO: Swedish PM

Sweden is safer after Finland’s accession to NATO, but does not want to remain outside the military Alliance for long, appeals Swedish Prime…

see more

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom initially told broadcaster SVT on Monday he would meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday at a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

“But we have been informed that Turkey’s foreign minister is not coming, so there won’t be any meeting there,” a spokesperson for Billstrom said, adding that the meeting would nevertheless take place “soon.”

Frictions between Turkey and Sweden are longstanding.

In the past, Sweden had criticized Turkey’s human rights record and questioned its adherence to democratic standards.

Turkey says Sweden harbors members of militant groups it considers to be terrorists and has not fulfilled its part of a deal struck in Madrid in June last year to assuage Ankara’s security concerns.

Discussions between the two countries over NATO came to a halt during the election.

“I look forward to being able to shift into a higher gear and speed things up now we know what the result is,” Billstrom said.

Billstrom reiterated that the government hoped Sweden could become NATO’s 32nd member state by the time of the alliance’s summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12.