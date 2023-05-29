Denmark bolsters Ukraine support with USD 2.6 bln aid pledge

The Danish government has announced plans to ramp up its military aid commitment to Ukraine with an additional expenditure of 17.9 bln crowns (USD 2.59 bln) spread across this year and the next. The pledge, disclosed by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Danish public radio, was met with gratitude from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Denmark sets up USD 1 bn fund to help Ukraine

The government of Denmark will create a fund for military, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine this year amounting to 7 billion Danish…

see more

Denmark, a nation of less than 6 million people, had previously set up a USD 1 bln fund in March for the provision of military, civilian, and business support to Ukraine in 2023. Frederiksen, who is considered a potential candidate for the upcoming NATO leadership vacancy, specified that the government aims to supplement the fund with an extra 7.5 bln crowns this year, and a further 10.4 bln in the next.

President Zelenskyy, in a social media post, celebrated the substantial boost, stating it would “further strengthen the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the short and medium term,” adding that “Our strength is in unity!”

The increase is designated specifically for military assistance, according to Denmark’s national broadcaster, Danmarks Radio.

This significant commitment coincides with impending visits by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Denmark’s Nordic neighbors, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

Furthermore, amid the changing geopolitical landscape, with Finland’s recent NATO membership prompted by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and Sweden’s aspirations to join the alliance at the upcoming summit in Vilnius in July, this move by Denmark is seen as a crucial reinforcement of support for Ukraine.