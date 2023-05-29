Poland sanctions hundreds of Belarusians, freezes financial assets

Poland has sanctioned 365 Belarusian citizens and frozen the financial and economic assets of 20 entities and 16 other people linked to Russian capital after the Belarusian top court upheld a prison sentence on a Polish minority leader, the interior minister has announced.

Under the new sanctions, the 365 Belarusians will be barred from entering the Schengen Area.

Mariusz Kaminski had announced on Friday the government’s intention to sanction the people after the Belarusian Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Andrzej Poczobut against an eight-year prison sentence.

A well-known journalist in Belarus and a long-term correspondent for Poland’s Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, 49-year-old Poczobut was also an activist for the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), a Polish minority organisation that has been de-legalised by the Belarusian authorities.

He was found guilty in February of “intentional actions aimed at inciting hostility and hatred on national, religious and social grounds.”

Poland responded by demanding his unconditional release while accusing the Belarusian regime of fabricating the charges. Internationally recognised as a political prisoner, other countries have joined Poland in calling for his freedom.

Poczobut’s conviction has darkened Warsaw’s relationship with Minsk and led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions between the two countries, as well as the imposition of border restrictions.