Poland sanctions more Belarusian regime’s collaborators

The Polish Interior Ministry has decided to include several hundred representatives of the Belarusian regime on the sanction list. This decision comes in response to the Belarusian authorities’ continued repression of political opponents and the upholding of a draconian verdict in the case of Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist and activist for the Polish minority in Belarus.

A total of 365 Belarusian citizens have been listed as undesirable foreigners in Poland, with a ban on their entry into the Schengen zone. Additionally, their funds and economic assets have been frozen. The Minister has also imposed similar measures on 20 entities and 16 individuals primarily associated with Moscow.

Among those subject to sanctions are 365 Belarusian citizens. This includes 159 parliamentarians. Other members of parliament have already been placed on the Polish sanctions list. Moreover, judges (76 individuals), prosecutors (7 individuals), representatives of local administration (32 individuals), and officers and employees of army structures (28 individuals) are also subject to the newly-imposed sanctions.

The list also extends to representatives of Belarusian regime media engaged in propaganda activities (23 individuals), athletes and sports activists (24 individuals), employees of Belarusian state offices, institutions, and enterprises (8 individuals), as well as individuals active in the fields of culture and science (8 individuals).

Furthermore, the list encompasses entrepreneurs affiliated with Russia consisting of 15 Russian citizens and 1 Belarusian citizen. Alongside them, 20 business entities, 19 of which are linked to Russia and 1 linked to Belarus.

“These individuals promoted the Belarusian regime and were involved in legitimizing and supporting the repressive policies of the authorities in Minsk. They are also responsible for the politically motivated conviction of Andrey Poczobut on false charges,” the ministry wrote on its official website.

“Furthermore, those on the sanction list bear responsibility for physical and psychological torture, beatings, intimidation, and discrimination against the Polish minority. Moreover, they were involved in the destruction of Polish cemeteries and monuments in Belarus,” the ministry added.

“Among those subject to restrictions are individuals responsible for organizing illegal migration practices to Poland and the Baltic States,” the ministry concluded.

The measures aim to hold accountable those who have perpetuated these actions and to discourage their continuation.