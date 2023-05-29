Warsaw-designed luxury home named one of the world’s most beautiful in architectural ‘Oscars’ award

Nestled in green meadows and surrounded by lush forests, the house which features a distinctive curved silhouette reminiscent of a sea dune has been named ‘Best Single Family Residence’ in the latest edition of the European Property Awards.

Mobius Architekci

Defined by its sleek and swerving design, a luxury residence just outside of Warsaw has been named ‘Best Single Family Residence’ in the latest edition of the European Property Awards.

Appearing as if it were embedded in the landscape, the villa – modestly titled ‘Dune’ – was designed by Przemek Olczyk from the Warsaw-based studio Mobius Architekci.

Located on a verdant plot overlooking the Narew River, the 1,500 sq/m project was purposefully created so as to nestle into the surrounding rolling meadows, thereby presenting a seamless merger between nature and design.Mobius Architekci

Eye-catching in its form, the house – completed last year – was built to evoke a Mediterranean-style atmosphere that would transport its owners away from Poland. As such, it was constructed so as to generate a sense of openness whilst simultaneously feeling intimate.

Notable for its glazed and curving façade, other elements include a green roof that enables the building to absorb itself into the lush Mazovian countryside.

Writing on LinkedIn, Olczyk said: “Each building we design carries with it an idea that is reflected by the title of the project.

“Here, we inscribed this building into the slope of the terrain, drawing its line softly against the river. The solid took on the form of a fold of land hidden in the slope and resembling a seaside dune – hence the name.”

A triumph of form and harmony, other highlights include a stylish glass stairwell and a rectangular, glass-fronted room on the roof that peers from the rest of the building in the manner of a periscope.Mobius Architekci

Among its numerous amenities, the owners have two swimming pools at their disposal and a helicopter pad.

Beyond these, it is the design-minded touches that have the most impact – constructed from glass and sintered stone, the minimalism has been offset through the proliferation of made-to-order sculptures.

Touting also an office space and recreational wing, it was further designed so as to catch as much natural light as possible whilst shading its occupants from the unrelenting glare of Poland’s summer sunlight.

In itself, the project mirrors Olczyk’s cutting edge approach to contemporary architecture.

“Przemek Olczyk has created his own language of expression,” reads the studio’s website.

“The direct and non-stereotypical designs of the studio allow for the implementation of spaces that reflect the individual characteristics of clients and their lifestyle and desires – each project is characterized by an original approach to shaped architecture, the form of which is an expression of emotions that result from relationships with people, place and nature.”

Named by Wallpaper* magazine as among the ’50 Most Electrifying Young Studios in the World’, neither is this the first time that Mobius, and Olczyk, have been called out for their prowess.

In the past, projects that have gone globally viral include Circle Wood, a striking 400 sq/m house built in a wooded area around a centrally-planted tree.