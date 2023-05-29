S. Korea holds first summit with Pacific islands leaders

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted the country’s first summit with Pacific Island leaders on Monday, as Seoul sought to increase its influence in a region fraught with geopolitical rivalry.

Yoon launched his administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy last year, pledging to foster a “free, peaceful, and prosperous” region built on a rules-based order amid concerns over China’s security ambitions for the strategic waters and economic leverage among the small island states.

Mark Brown, chair of the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, told the summit opening that the challenges facing the region were “vast and complex” and that talks would also cover areas such as disaster risk and resilience, ocean governance, and maritime affairs.

South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy also sees increased opportunities for trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and Australia to address regional challenges such as supply chains, critical minerals, and climate change.