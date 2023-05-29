PM will raise Russian influence issue with EU leaders

Piotr Polak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said he will support a proposal by the president calling for EU leaders to set up a commission to investigate Russian influence in member states.

Earlier on Monday, President Andrzej Duda announced he had signed into law legislation creating an investigative commission into alleged Russian influence on Polish politics in 2007-2022, and said he would ask the prime minister to put forward a proposal for a similar commission at the EU level.

“There is no European Council meeting where I wouldn’t raise the issue,” Morawiecki said, adding that he had numerously explained to his EU peers “how dangerous Russian propaganda is, how efficient the Kremlin is in feeding fake news and in influencing election results in different places, even in such a powerful country as the United States.”

Morawiecki said Duda’s idea to raise the problem to the European level was right.

“I hope there will be enough institutions and states that will approve the idea and, of course, I’ll be talking in strong words about Russian influence and the need to investigate it at the level of a special commission,” he said.