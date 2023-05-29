President Duda greenlights establishment of Russian influences commission

“Russian influences needs to be investigated,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday after signing a bill establishing a commission to investigate Russian influences in Poland between 2007 and 2022.

“Those who chose to participate in public life should have the courage to stand before the commission and say what role they played in those times, what their intentions were,” he said.

“I believe that honest people who actually acted in the interest of the Republic of Poland have nothing to hide and nothing to fear,” the President stressed.

“I would like to thank Mr President Andrzej Duda for the quick signing of the act, which will enable the analysis of key issues for Poland’s security,” Poland’s former PM Beata Szydło wrote on social media.

Wyjaśnianie i naświetlanie opinii publicznej kwestii rosyjskich wpływów trwa już w wielu krajach Europy. W Parlamencie Europejskim specjalna komisja INGE2, której jestem wiceprzewodniczącą, zajmuje się między innymi rosyjskimi próbami ingerencji w europejskie procesy polityczne.…

— Beata Szydło (@BeataSzydlo) May 29, 2023

An international issue

The president noted that a commission on Russia’s influences should also be established at the European level. “I have asked the Prime Minister [Morawiecki] to put this issue before the European Council,” Duda said.

He stressed that there has been a very serious and passionate discussion recently regarding Russian influences. “At the same time, we have a dramatic situation beyond our eastern border, we have Russian aggression against Ukraine, we have a war, we have an economic crisis, an energy crisis caused by this war,” the Polish head of state pointed out.

It is no secret to anyone that Russia has tried for many years to influence the policies of other countries and make them dependent on itself, the President pointed out.

He noted that this issue is being discussed in various countries, including the United States, France, and Germany.

“In my opinion, such a commission… should be created at the European level in order for Russian influences to be investigated in European institutions as well,” he added.

Constitutional Tribunal

In addition to signing the bill, the Polish head of state also referred the bill, in a follow-up procedure, to the Constitutional Tribunal to address some issues that raise doubts.

“I am aware that there are various objections being raised, including of a constitutional nature,” Duda admitted.

“I believe that the decision will best implement the demand for transparency in public life, which is extremely important to me. People have the right to know,” he added.