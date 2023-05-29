Spanish PM schedules snap general election for July

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Monday he would dissolve the parliament and the country would hold an early general election on July 23 following the results of Sunday’s local elections.



“I took the decision when looking at the results of the elections of yesterday,” Sánchez told the nation in a televised address.

The incumbent Prime Minister’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and its junior ally Podemos lost ground during the regional elections held on Sunday, while rival conservative People’s Party and far-right party Vox outperformed.

“Although yesterday’s elections had a local and regional scope, the meaning of the vote conveys a message that goes beyond that. That is why, as both prime minister and PSOE’s secretary-general, I personally assume the results,” he said.

Alliance needed



Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP), which elbowed out the ruling Socialists during local elections on Sunday, must ally with the far-right group Vox to rule in various regions ahead of an end-of-year national vote.

With voters fed up at squabbling within Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government coalition, the opposition PP won outright in two of the 12 regions where there were elections and could form a majority with Vox’s support in another six.

“Vox is here to stay and is here to be decisive in the construction of the alternative Spain needs,” its leader Santiago Abascal said in a speech early on Monday, adding he had not yet spoken to PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

The PP’s gains and Vox’s solid performance indicate the conservatives could unseat Sánchez and his Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) if they replicate the performance in a national parliamentary vote due by December.