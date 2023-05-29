Hockey: Latvia celebrates bronze in world championships with national day off

The Latvian parliament decided late on Sunday that May 29, 2023, will be a public holiday in the country to celebrate the country’s national team winning bronze in the Ice Hockey World Championships.

The Latvian parliament (Saeima) stressed that since Latvia’s independence, ice hockey has been one of the most popular sports in the country.

People keep saying this bronze medal means a lot to Latvia, but I bet you didn’t know how big it is. The parliament just gathered, wearing jerseys, and declared Monday an official holiday. 🫠 https://t.co/K3Olg47ThW pic.twitter.com/SEnPtrMayB

“It is our duty to perpetuate this significant success of Latvian hockey players in the national memory of society,” the parliament added. “Celebrating this day together will strengthen the national self-confidence and unity of Latvian society,” it pointed out.

The Saeima also noted that the day off will allow Latvians to welcome the team, which will return to the country from Finland, in Riga.

On Sunday in Tampere, Latvia won after overtime 4:3 against the USA and won third place in the world championship. In addition, Latvian player Artūrs Šilovs was named the best player of the tournament. As noted by the Polish Embassy, Silovs is a graduate of the Ita Kozakiewicz Polish High School in Riga.

LATVIA wins bronze and their first medal ever in the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships🇱🇻🎉🥉🔥#2023iihfworlds #IIHFworlds #WeLiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/HqSsbFHtoB

Universities, schools, and kindergartens are closed in Latvia on Monday, with only previously scheduled exams taking place. Court hearings have been canceled, offices are not operating.

Police reported Monday that the nightly celebration of success passed peacefully, with no serious incidents reported.