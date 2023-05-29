NATO deploys soldiers to protect Kosovo town halls

NATO peacekeeping soldiers formed security cordons around three town halls in Kosovo on Monday to keep back Serbs protesting at ethnic Albanian mayors taking office in a Serb majority area after elections they boycotted.

In Zvečan, one of the towns, Kosovo state police – staffed entirely by ethnic Albanians after all Serbs quit the force last year – sprayed pepper gas to repel a crowd of Serbs who broke through a security barricade and tried to force their way into the municipality building, witnesses said.

In Leposavić, close to the border with Serbia, U.S. peacekeeping troops in anti-riot gear placed barbed wire around the municipality building to protect it from hundreds of Serbs gathering nearby.

According to witnesses, NATO peacekeepers also barricaded the town hall in Zubin Potok to protect it from enraged local Serbs.

Serbs, who make up the majority in northern Kosovo, have never accepted the country’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia and continue to regard Belgrade as their capital more than two decades after the Kosovo Albanian uprising against repressive Serbian rule.

Although ethnic Albanians make up more than 90% of Kosovo’s population, northern Serbs have long demanded the implementation of a 2013 EU-brokered agreement for the formation of an association of autonomous municipalities in their area.

Serbs refused to take part in local elections in April, and ethnic Albanian candidates won the mayoral elections in four Serb-majority municipalities – including North Mitrovica, where no incidents were reported on Monday – with a 3.5% turnout.

Tense morning in the Serb-majority north of Kosovo as @NATO_KFOR increases presence in front of the municipality buildings following Friday clashes between @Kosovo_Police & Belgrade-aligned Kosovo Serbs.

Last night, @AVucic announced further protests against duly elected mayors. pic.twitter.com/zLoyajaZo7

— Jakub Bielamowicz (@KubaBielamowicz) May 29, 2023

Serbs demand that the Kosovo government remove ethnic Albanian mayors from town halls and allow local administrations financed by Belgrade to return to their duties.

On Friday, three out of four mayors were escorted into their offices by police, who were pelted with rocks and responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

On Sunday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Kosovo government to tone down tensions with Serbia. “Pristina must de-escalate and not take unilateral, destabilizing steps,” he said in a tweet.

Following a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti tweeted: “Emphasized that elected mayors will provide services to all citizens.”

NATO peacekeepers were deployed in Kosovo after the 1999 NATO bombing campaign that drove the Serbian military and security police out of Kosovo, ending a counter-insurgency campaign.