Polish president congratulates Tayyip Erdogan on re-election

Erdogan won the second round in Turkey's presidential election over the weekend with 52.14 percent of the votes.

MURAD SEZER/POOL/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, has congratulated Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, after he secured another five years in power.

“We are ready to work together in order to ensure regional security, Nato’s development and peace in Europe,” Duda wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.

In his message, the Polish president also spoke about the centenary of the Treaty on Poland-Turkey Friendship.