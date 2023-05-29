Biden, McCarthy finalize debt deal

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday finalized a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the USD 31.4 trillion debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025, and said the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.

U.S. Debt deal ever-closer, as default looms

“This is a deal that’s good news for … the American people,” Biden told reporters at the White House after a call with McCarthy to put the final touches to a tentative deal they struck on Saturday night.

It still needs to pass through a narrowly divided Congress before June 5, when the U.S. Treasury says it would run short of money to cover all of its obligations.

“I strongly urge both chambers to pass that agreement,” Biden said, adding that he expected McCarthy to have the necessary votes for the deal to pass.

What is in the deal?

The agreement would suspend the debt limit through January 1 of 2025, cap spending in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, claw back unused COVID funds, speed up the permitting process for some energy projects, and include extra work requirements for food aid programs for poor Americans.

The 99-page bill would authorize more than USD 886 billion for security spending in the fiscal year 2024 and over USD 703 billion in non-security spending for the same year, not including some adjustments. It would also authorize a 1pct increase in security spending in fiscal year 2025.

Here are some of the reported details of the new debt limit deal between Biden and McCarthy.

– The debt ceiling is raised for 2 years.

– Non-defense spending is essentially capped for 2024 and 2025.

– The age threshold for SNAP work requirements will increase from 49 to 54 years… pic.twitter.com/Jbh6amNGS9

— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 28, 2023

Markets are happy

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Monday, thanks to a weekend deal by U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that relieved investors.

The positive news lifted S&P 500 futures 0.2 pct in Asia while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.4 pct.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 pct, after a 1.1pct drop the previous week. Tokyo’s Nikkei surged 1.3 pct to a fresh 33-year high.