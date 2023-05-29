Presidential runoff: Yet another five years for Erdoğan

Tonight, TVP’s Alex Sumlinska talked about the first-ever presidential runoff in Turkey’s elections. Professor Kıvanç Ulusoy from Istanbul University shed more light on the meaning of last night’s events and what they will mean for Turkey, the region, and current world events.

Professor Kıvanç Ulusoy shared his opinion on how the next few days, weeks, and months will look for Turkey and what challenges Erdoğan will face.

He also explained why the opposition did not win and why the Turkish people chose Erdoğan for the third time. Furthermore, we touched on the issue of the Kurdish minority, which plays a critical role in local politics, and how Turkey will manage international politics with NATO breathing down its neck, waiting for Turkey to approve Sweden joining the alliance.

Prof. Ulusoy expressed his opinion on Erdoğans plan for international politics and how he will manage relations with the east, especially with Russia, and with the west.