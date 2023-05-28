Zelenskyy proposes bill slapping Iran with half a century of sanctions

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put forward a bill that would see Ukraine impose sanctions on Russian ally Iran for 50 years, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Sunday, May 28, a response to what Kyiv says is Tehran’s weapons supplies to Moscow.



Kyiv and its allies say Iran has been supplying Russia with arms, including hundreds of drones, since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. Tehran rejects the allegations.

If passed by Ukraine’s parliament, the bill would stop the transit of Iranian goods through Ukraine and the use of its airspace, as well as impose trade, financial and technology sanctions against Iran and its citizens.

Kyiv said on Sunday that Moscow had staged the largest drone strike to date on Ukraine overnight, using 59 Iran-made drones. It said 58 of them were shot down.

Today, 🇺🇦 went through one of the largest 🇷🇺 attacks by Shaheds. During this terrorist attack, the most powerful strike was aimed against the Kyiv region. This is how 🇷🇺 celebrates the day of our ancient Kyiv…

Throughout its history, Kyiv has seen various meannesses from… pic.twitter.com/TbZfnWWFIh

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 28, 2023