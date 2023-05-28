Erdoğan re-elected as President of Turkey

Turks headed to the polls on Sunday for the second round of the presidential election – a historic first, since the election of the president never required a run-off before. With more than 99% of the polling stations submitting the vote counts, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has secured a victory over the joint candidate of the opposition, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

With 99.06% of the polling station submitting their vote counts, Erdoğan leads with 52.07% to Kılıçdaroğlu’s 47.93 %, which translates into a lead of more than 2,160,000 ballots cast for the incumbent.

During the first round held on May 14, President Erdoğan received 49.5% of the votes, while his main opponent received 44.9%.

This is the third time Erdoğan has been elected president, although the constitution sets a limit of two five-year terms (with exceptions, e.g. if the president’s term is shortened by the parliament, it does not count toward the limit).

A change in the constitution introduced in 2017, however, merged the functions of the prime minister as the head of the government with those of the president, creating a presidential system, which means that this will be only Erdoğan’s second term under the new constitution.