Centenary of Irish Civil War coming to an end commemorated in Dublin

A national ceremony of remembrance and reflection was held at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin on Sunday, to commemorate those who died during the Irish Civil War.

Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste (Deputy PM) Micheál Martin laid a wreath in what turned out to be a formal but low-key ceremony.

The Army guard of honor paraded outside the garden, welcoming the arriving guests, while an honor guard made up of the Defense Forces officer cadets at the wreath-laying ceremony itself, while a lone Army piper and the Combined Band of the Defense Forces accompanied the commemorations.

But this was not exclusively a military event, with many relatives of people killed on both sides of the conflict.

The Irish Civil War was fought between June 28, 1922, and May 24, 1923. The conflict between the Anti-Treaty IRA, and the National Army, which was formed from IRA members supportive of the Treaty creating the Irish Free State, as well as Irish who formerly served in British forces.

Northern Ireland: Sinn Fein set to become largest party in local government

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein followed up last year’s historic Northern Ireland Assembly victory by overtaking their unionist rivals by a wide…

see more

The IRA refused to accept the Treaty on account of the fact that under it Ireland would become a dominion with the British monarch still as its formal head, and not a republic as they intended. Furthermore, Northern Ireland which contained a Protestant and Unionist majority was separated from the Irish Free State and remained part of the U.K.

The pro-Treaty Forces, with the support of the British Army, emerged victorious, but the conflict, which left some 2,000 dead and cost EUR 3 billion in today’s money, has deeply scarred the memory of the nation due to its fratricidal nature.

Éamon de Valera, who led the anti-Treaty forces, eventually came into power democratically and through constitutional change led to the establishment of the Republic of Ireland, later serving as Taoiseach and eventually the President of Ireland.