Int’l Bar Association Urges Creation of Tribunal for Aggression Against Ukraine

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of Ukraine expressed gratitude for this important development and acknowledged the key individuals involved.

Joint declaration: Holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

The International Bar Association (IBA), on Saturday, May 27, adopted a resolution calling on United Nations member states to support the establishment of a special international court to address the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin thanked IBA President Almudena Arpón de Mendívil Aldama and Executive Director Mark Ellis for their crucial role in this effort.

Рішучий крок Міжнародної асоціації правників: резолюцію із закликом до країн-членів ООН підтримати створення спеціального міжнародного трибуналу щодо злочину агресії проти 🇺🇦 ухвалено. Щиро вдячний президентці IBA Альмудені Арпон де Мендивіль-і-Алдама та виконавчому директору… pic.twitter.com/NhjaES7e7T

— Andriy Kostin (@AndriyKostinUa) May 27, 2023

“Justice should not be limited to punishing ordinary performers. Their leaders, who used their power to unleash this flywheel of evil, should be brought before the court. The Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression is the best possible tool to put an end to the impunity of the top of this criminal regime,” Kostin shared via Twitter.

This article has originally been published by The Kyiv Post.