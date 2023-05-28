Turkish presidential elections: partial results indicate lead for incumbent Erdoğan

Turks headed to the polls on Sunday for the second round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan maintains a comfortable lead ahead of the joint candidate of the opposition, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

With 75.62% of the polling station submitting their vote counts, Erdoğan leads with 54.03% to Kılıçdaroğlu’s 45.97 %

During the first round held on May 14, President Erdoğan received 49.5% of the votes, while his main opponent received 44.9%.