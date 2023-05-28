Around 33 tribal militants killed in clashes in India’s Manipur: Chief Minister

Around 33 tribal militants have been killed recently in India’s far northeastern state of Manipur in an ongoing security force operation following ethnic clashes in the region, the state’s chief minister said on Sunday.

The state bordering Myanmar has witnessed growing tension in recent weeks, with rioting and ethnic clashes killing at least 60 people and displacing 35,000.

On Sunday, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told reporters around 33 militants had so far been killed.

“Mass combing operations along with helicopter operations have started. We are trying to find out culprits, those militants, who are attacking the civilians,” he said.

Origins of the conflict

The violence began on May 3 when tribal groups clashed with the ethnic majority Meitei people, a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

Members of the Kuki and Naga tribes, who inhabit Manipur’s hills and are regarded as Scheduled Tribes, or India’s most disadvantaged groups, launched a protest against the possible extension of their benefits to the dominant Meiteis.

The Meitei have sought special benefits for more than a decade but received a fillip last month after the Manipur High Court recommended the government should consider the demand and set a deadline of mid-May.

Meiteis account for half of Manipur’s population and extending limited affirmative action quotas to them would mean they would get a share in education and government jobs reserved for Kukis and Nagas.

Meiteis have traditionally lived in Manipur’s more prosperous valley region which makes up 10% of the state’s area. They have also had better access to employment and economic opportunities. Nagas and Kukis live in the state’s poorly developed hill country.

Both the Hindu-majority Meitei and the Christian-majority Kuki have accused the other group of trying to ethnically cleanse the region, with calls made by the tribal groups to administratively separate them from the Meitei.

Earlier in May, New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people. The tensions in Manipur have been exacerbated by the situation in neighboring Myanmar.

Manipur shares a nearly 400-km (250-mile) border with Myanmar, where a 2021 coup led to thousands of refugees crossing into the Indian state. Kukis share ethnic lineage with Myanmar’s Chin tribe and Meiteis feared they would be outnumbered by the arrival of the refugees.

Separately, the state government in February launched a drive to evict tribal communities from forests in the hills, saying they had encroached on government land, sparking anger among tribal people that they were being forced out of their homes.

“It has been building up for a long time, in some ways unseen and some ways quite openly, but the government was not paying attention,” said Pradip Phanjoubam, editor of the Imphal Review of Arts and Politics.