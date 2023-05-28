Poland among EU countries with lowest youth unemployment

In 2022, Poland belonged to a group of five EU countries where unemployment in the 15-29 age group was below 4 percent, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, has reported.

Last year, a total of 4.48 million young people aged 15 to 29 were unemployed in the EU. This is 6.3 percent of the total population of this age group.

The unemployment rate in the 15-29 age group in the Czech Republic amounted to 2 percent, in Germany and Bulgaria to 3.3 percent, and in Hungary and Poland to 3.5 percent, Eurostat wrote.

The highest youth unemployment rates were recorded in Spain (11.2 percent), Greece (10.6 percent) and Sweden (10.3 percent).

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage points month on month in April 2023 to 5.2 percent.

As reported by Eurostat, the unemployment rate (calculated according to the definition adopted by Eurostat) in March this year amounted to 2.8 percent in Poland as compared to the 6-percent level in the EU and the 6.5-percent eurozone average.