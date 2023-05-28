Polish NGO organizes Day of Polish Culture, Children’s Day in Bucha

The Polish Wolne Miejsce Foundation has organized the Day of Polish Culture and Children’s Day celebrations for the residents of Bucha. In the preceding days, the Foundation collected gifts for the children, and on Sunday, offered the residents of Bucha refreshments and entertainment in the town’s park.



In attendance at the opening of the event were Bartosz Cichocki, Poland’s ambassador to Ukraine, and the Mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk.

“Starting in the morning, we have cooked and handed out thousands of bowls of delicious Polish tomatoes soup, organized entertainment for children, costumed fable characters, delicious Polish cookies and muffins, and a popcorn machine,” Marta Wilczyńska, the Foundation’s Director General, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

As Mikołaj Rykowski, the founder and President of the Foundation, said, Bucha is a town with a tragic history, whose residents endured Russian occupation last year.

“We are here today to embrace those who survived, those with bad memories [of the occupation],” he explained. “In solidarity with those who need it.” br>

The convoy carrying 15 volunteers and gifts, including sweets, toys, electronic gadgets, bags, backpacks, games, and books, was made up of a lorry, two minibusses, and a car with two trailers, arrived in Bucha from Katowice on Saturday.

The collection of the gifts was organized by the Foundation in cooperation with the local authorities of the cities of Katowice, Kołobrzeg, Olsztyn, Chorzów, and Świętochłowice. The volunteers in the convoy included the Mayor of Świętochłowice, Daniel Beger, as well as residents of Jaworzno, Sosnowiec, Rybnik, Biłgoraj, Siemianowice, and Warsaw.

The volunteers also included Anastasia, who has resided and worked in Świętochłowice for over a year, and who served as the organizers’ interpreter. Another volunteer, Jacek, has already had experience assisting the foundation in Turkey, where it provided help for the survivors of the earthquake that struck there in early February. Katia, who works in the Bucha town hall and spent the first four months of the war in Poland, served as their local liaison.

The Wolne Miejsce Foundation is known for organizing Christmas Eve suppers and Easter breakfasts for those who have no one else to spend holidays with. The name itself refers to the Polish tradition of leaving a free seat for an unexpected guest. The foundation also operates stores with discount goods for those in need, as well as providing humanitarian assistance in places struck by disasters. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, the Foundation has provided assistance in Kyiv and Lviv, as well as giving out meals to refugees who crossed into Poland at the border crossing in Medyka.