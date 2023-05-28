Venice’s waters turn fluorescent green, cause unknown

Water in the main canal of the Italian city of Venice turned fluorescent green on Sunday near the Rialto bridge, before flowing out into the lagoon and coloring parts of that too, Italy’s firemen said in a tweet.

The regional environment protection agency has received samples of the water and is working to identify what substance may have caused the color to change, the firemen said.

The incident is reminiscent of protests by environmental groups who have coloured monuments and recently used vegetable charcoal to blacken the water in Rome’s Trevi fountain calling for an end to state subsidies of fossil fuel.

However, unlike previous cases, no activist group has come forward to claim responsibility for what happened in Venice.

The Venice prefect has called an emergency meeting of police forces to investigate the incident, according to the Ansa news agency.